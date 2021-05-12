VAIO SE14 and SX14 launched; prices start at Rs. 89,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 07:32 pm

VAIO, in partnership with Nexstgo, has launched two new laptops in India, called the VAIO SE14 and VAIO SX14. The line-up starts at Rs. 88,990. The SE14 model comes with 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to 12-hours of battery life, while the SX14 flaunts a 4K display and offers 6-hours of screen time. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The duo comes with in-built fingerprint reader

Both the laptops feature a minimalist design with slim side bezels, stereo speakers, an IR web camera, and a fingerprint scanner. The VAIO SE14 weighs 1.39kg and bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit IPS LCD screen. The VAIO SX14, on the other hand, has a 14.0-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) Ultra HD display and tips the scales at 1.06kg.

Internals

They are fueled by octa-core Intel processors

The VAIO SE14 is powered by up to quad-core 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, combined with Intel Iris Xe graphic, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The VAIO SX14 draws power from a quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10710U processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics, 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Connectivity

VAIO SE14 offers support for Wi-Fi 6

In terms of connectivity, the VAIO SE14 has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an audio jack, an SD card reader, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The VAIO SX14 offers a USB Type-C port, a DisplayPort, a USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 4.1 support.

Information

VAIO SE14 and VAIO SX14: Pricing and availability

In India, the new VAIO SE14 laptop carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 88,990 while the VAIO SX14 starts at Rs. 1,72,990. Both the models will go on sale soon via Amazon.