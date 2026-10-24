Vincent van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' portrays actual night sky
What's the story
Vincent van Gogh's iconic painting "The Starry Night" may be based on an actual astronomical event, according to a recent study by South Korean scientists. The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that the vibrant pre-dawn sky depicted in the 1889 artwork closely resembles the celestial arrangement observed on July 22 of that year. The study was led by Elijah Jeong-hyun Kim from SLLAB and Kyung Hee University in Seoul.
Location analysis
Researchers simulated sky over area on July 22, 1889
The researchers used another of Van Gogh's drawings, believed to depict the landscape of "The Starry Night," to pinpoint the hilly site he may have seen.
They placed this location southwest of the asylum near Saint-Remy-de-Provence in southern France, where Van Gogh painted the oil on canvas during a year-long stay.
The study also simulated the sky over this area on July 22, 1889.
Sky simulation
What the simulation revealed
The simulation revealed that the Moon and Venus were positioned in opposite corners of the frame, with the Hyades cluster lying in between.
This cluster, made up of hundreds of stars in the Taurus constellation, is known for its bright "V" shape.
In "The Starry Night," the Moon is located in the top right corner, diagonally above Venus (center left), with other stars to the Moon's left.
Analysis technique
Researchers used Procrustes shape analysis to confirm alignment
To confirm the alignment, the researchers used a Procrustes shape analysis, which compares only the "shape" of two sets of points after removing differences in position, size and rotation.
This method allowed them to closely match five stars in the central arrangement of "The Starry Night" with those in the Hyades cluster on that night.
The study concluded that Van Gogh's work was not an invented sky but an observed one transferred onto canvas through stylistic amplification.
Dating debate
Study challenges traditional dating of 'The Starry Night'
Traditionally, art historians have dated "The Starry Night" to mid-June 1889, based on a letter Van Gogh wrote to his brother Theo around June 18.
However, the study's authors argue that the Moon's shape during this time was almost full and not the waning crescent depicted in the painting.
They also note that around June 19 is close to the summer solstice when no impressive stars rise in the pre-dawn sky.
Observational insights
Study proposes late-July observational window for painting
The study proposes a late-July 1889 observational window for Van Gogh's painting.
This theory is supported by a previous study of the artist's canvas, which suggested he left spaces for stars unpainted until after completing the blue sky.
The researchers said this confirms that his star pattern "was a structure intended in advance" and "deliberately planned."