Venus and Jupiter to appear 1.6 degrees apart June 8-9 Technology Jun 03, 2026

Heads up, skywatchers!

On June 8 and 9, Venus and Jupiter (the two brightest planets) will line up super close in the evening sky. They'll appear just 1.6 degrees apart right after sunset, creating a rare and beautiful sight.

This alignment happens because both planets follow the same path across the sky, known as the ecliptic.