Venus and Jupiter to appear 1.6 degrees apart June 8-9
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On June 8 and 9, Venus and Jupiter (the two brightest planets) will line up super close in the evening sky. They'll appear just 1.6 degrees apart right after sunset, creating a rare and beautiful sight.
This alignment happens because both planets follow the same path across the sky, known as the ecliptic.
Spot Venus and Jupiter after sunset
Look west just after sunset to spot Venus shining bright with Jupiter nearby.
If you're lucky, Mercury will join them between June 11-15 for an even rarer trio.
Find a dark spot away from city lights for the best view.
Astronomers love these conjunctions: they're not just stunning.