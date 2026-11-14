Vera C. Rubin Observatory spots 2026 ED138, possible dwarf planet
A brand-new icy world called 2026 ED138 might soon join Pluto and friends as the solar system's sixth official dwarf planet.
Spotted by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, it's actually one of the largest distant objects found in the last 20 years, a pretty big deal for space fans.
ED138 likely round at 600-1,500km
Matthew Holman made the initial discovery, and Mario Juric helped gather the additional evidence needed to verify it.
At about 600 to 1,500km wide and sitting 46 times farther from the sun than earth, ED138 is likely round enough to fit "dwarf planet" status.
The observatory is expected to find even more hidden worlds soon, giving us fresh clues about our solar system's past.