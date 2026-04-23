Vercel says hackers accessed customer data before its recent breach
Technology
Vercel, a big name in app and website hosting, just revealed that hackers got into customer data before their recent security breach.
Vercel initially linked the breach to an employee downloading an app made by Context AI, letting hackers slip into Vercel's internal systems.
Digging deeper, the company found signs of earlier hacking attempts too, so the problem might be bigger than they first thought.
Malware stole tokens and employee credentials
Turns out, malware disguised as legit software was used to steal sensitive security tokens and employee credentials. This let hackers access unencrypted customer info.
CEO Guillermo Rauch shared that hackers were active beyond that startup's compromise.
Right now, Vercel is figuring out how far the damage goes.