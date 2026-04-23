Vercel says hackers accessed customer data before its recent breach Technology Apr 23, 2026

Vercel, a big name in app and website hosting, just revealed that hackers got into customer data before their recent security breach.

Vercel initially linked the breach to an employee downloading an app made by Context AI, letting hackers slip into Vercel's internal systems.

Digging deeper, the company found signs of earlier hacking attempts too, so the problem might be bigger than they first thought.