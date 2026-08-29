VerSe Innovation unveils SparkStation AI platform at Film Expo 2026

SparkStation claims it can cut the cost of a 60-second brand film from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh down to just ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 and shrink timelines from weeks to just 24 hours.

It also supports pro editing tools like Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro, offers localization in more than 60 languages with changes to lip movements, emotional delivery and local expressions, and lets users keep things consistent across scenes.

Currently in beta (launching October 1), it will be available through seat-based SaaS plans for studios and brands, credits-based model for creators and influencers, with larger customers also able to opt for enterprise licensing and API access.