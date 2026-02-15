Vietnam clears SpaceX to launch satellite internet service
Vietnam's government has cleared SpaceX to roll out its Starlink satellite internet service in the country, according to the state media. The report stated that the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued a license to Starlink's local arm to offer both fixed and mobile satellite internet services. The company has also been authorized to use radio frequencies and related equipment.
The move comes ahead of an expected visit by Vietnam's top leader To Lam to the United States next week. Last year, Vietnam's government had approved a trial run for SpaceX's internet service. However, it is still unclear when exactly Starlink will start its operations in the country. SpaceX has not responded to requests for comments on this matter yet.
Vietnam and the US are in talks over a trade deal after Washington slapped 20% tariffs on Vietnamese goods in August. The two sides held a sixth round of negotiations earlier this month, but no agreement has been announced yet.