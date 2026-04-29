Virat Kohli fronts Oakley Meta Performance AI glasses in India

Glasses deliver real time training insights

The glasses deliver real-time data and insights right when athletes need them, without breaking their focus.

Meta's Sandhya Devanathan says they're designed to give quick tips while you play, not distractions.

Corey Hill from Oakley feels they match Kohli's drive to always push his limits.

Kohli himself appreciates how the extra insights help him stay sharp during training and on the field.