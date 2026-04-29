Virat Kohli fronts Oakley Meta Performance AI glasses in India
Technology
Virat Kohli is now the face of Oakley and Meta's new Oakley Meta Performance AI glasses in India.
These smart glasses are all about blending tech with sports, helping athletes train smarter and capture action moments hands-free.
The launch brought together big names from Meta and Oakley, highlighting how wearables are changing the game.
Glasses deliver real time training insights
The glasses deliver real-time data and insights right when athletes need them, without breaking their focus.
Meta's Sandhya Devanathan says they're designed to give quick tips while you play, not distractions.
Corey Hill from Oakley feels they match Kohli's drive to always push his limits.
Kohli himself appreciates how the extra insights help him stay sharp during training and on the field.