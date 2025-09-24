This university will send students, faculty to space in 2027

Virgin Galactic has announced plans to launch a human spaceflight mission called "Purdue 1" in 2027. The mission will be a collaboration with Purdue University, which is known for producing numerous astronauts. The flight will take five passengers and two pilots into suborbital space and back. This comes after the success of Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed flight in July 2021 and seven commercial flights since then.

Astronaut roster Crew members and their roles The Purdue 1 mission will see a team of researchers, students, and alumni from Purdue University travel to suborbital space with Virgin Galactic. The crew will include aerospace engineering professor Steven Collicott, graduate student Abigail Mizzi, alumnus Jason Williamson, and two other yet-to-be-named alumni. Notably, 28 alumni from Purdue University have either flown to space or been selected for space missions, including Apollo astronauts Neil Armstrong, Gene Cernan, Roger Chaffee, and Gus Grissom.

Research objectives Scientific experiments in microgravity The Purdue 1 mission will also conduct scientific experiments in microgravity. Collicott and Mizzi will carry out these experiments, which include studying how liquids spread over surfaces and oscillate in zero gravity. The research is intended to provide important data for future spaceflight hardware design and possibly automate payloads for cost-effective missions.