Google Play Games Sidekick is your new AI gaming buddy
Google just launched Play Games Sidekick, an AI overlay for Android gamers that gives real-time tips and strategies as you play.
Powered by Gemini Live, it coaches you via an overlay, so you don't have to leave your game.
Right now, it works with select games, but more titles are on the way.
The overlay uses Gemini Live's capabilities
The overlay sits on your screen and uses Gemini Live's screen-sharing to understand what's happening in-game.
It offers real-time advice, plus quick access to stats and achievements—all without breaking your flow.
And yes, it works on any Android device.
Game makers can add sidekick support
Google is encouraging game makers to add Sidekick support.
The idea is to help games stand out and give players a smoother experience by offering helpful AI guidance right inside the action—no need to leave the game at all.