Meet Apeiron, Virgin Galactic's first Delta-class spaceship for suborbital flights

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier emphasized the significance of the name Apeiron, saying it embodies "the ambition of human spaceflight and the possibilities it opens for humanity."

He also noted that the overwhelming public response to this vote made choosing this name even more special.

The new Delta-class vehicle will replace Virgin's previous space plane model, VSS Unity, which completed seven suborbital missions between summer 2023 and 2024.