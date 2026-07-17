VIT-AP University hosts AI conference, Accenture keynote urges responsible AI
VIT-AP University just hosted a big AI conference, bringing together students, researchers, and industry professionals to talk about the latest in artificial intelligence.
Rajkumar E. R. from Accenture gave the keynote, emphasizing how AI needs to be ethical and scalable, not just smart, but also responsible for society and businesses such as manufacturing and supply chains.
VIT-AP event urges applied AI partnerships
Speakers highlighted how AI can tackle real-world problems across fields such as agriculture and industry.
The event encouraged stronger teamwork between universities and companies so that research can actually make a difference outside the lab.
VIT-AP's vice chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to pushing research forward through global partnerships, making this conference a solid platform for sharing ideas and building connections in the AI world.