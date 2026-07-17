Vital Signals introduces Signal Ring for continuous blood pressure tracking
Technology
Meet the Signal Ring, Vital Signals's new wearable that keeps tabs on your blood pressure all day, no bulky cuffs or subscriptions needed.
It's made from titanium and resin, packed with sensors to track both heart rate and blood pressure.
Just connect it to the app for tips on breathing and posture, plus a handy log of your health stats over time.
Vital Signals pursuing medical-grade hypertension diagnosis
The Signal Ring is taking on big names like Samsung and Apple by offering accurate tracking without calibration hassles.
Vital Signals says its tech reads blood flow faster than other cuffless devices.
It's also working on a medical-grade version that could actually diagnose hypertension, something most wearables can't claim yet.