Vivo launches V70 FE in India with 200MP camera

V70 FE 7000mAh battery, 90W charging

The V70 FE is built for everyday adventures with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, plus you can pick from Monsoon Blue or Northern Lights Purple.

It runs on a massive 7,000mAh battery with super-fast 90-watt charging, supports 5G and Bluetooth 5.4, and charges via USB-C.

If you're thinking of buying one, there are instant discounts of up to ₹4,100 with select banks and no-cost EMI options for up to a year on Vivo India, Flipkart, or Amazon.