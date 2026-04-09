Vivo launches V70 FE in India with 200MP camera
Vivo just dropped its new V70 FE in India, and it's packing some eye-catching specs.
You get a huge 6.83-inch OLED display, a speedy MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and a standout 200MP main camera for those ultra-detailed shots.
Prices start at ₹37,999 for the base model and go up to ₹44,999.
V70 FE 7000mAh battery, 90W charging
The V70 FE is built for everyday adventures with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, plus you can pick from Monsoon Blue or Northern Lights Purple.
It runs on a massive 7,000mAh battery with super-fast 90-watt charging, supports 5G and Bluetooth 5.4, and charges via USB-C.
If you're thinking of buying one, there are instant discounts of up to ₹4,100 with select banks and no-cost EMI options for up to a year on Vivo India, Flipkart, or Amazon.