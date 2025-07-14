Vivo X200 FE debuts in India with powerful features
Vivo just dropped the X200 FE in India, adding another option to its popular lineup.
This phone packs a sharp 6.31-inch AMOLED display, runs on the speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, and offers up to 16GB RAM—so multitasking should be a breeze.
The huge 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging means less time plugged in and more time on the go.
Pre-orders are open now, and it officially hits stores July 23.
IP68-rated, Zeiss-backed cameras, and 5G support
The X200 FE rocks Zeiss-backed triple rear cameras (50MP main) plus a crisp 50MP selfie camera—great for content creators or anyone who loves snapping pics.
It's got IP68+IP69 dust/water resistance and all the essentials like 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Prices start at ₹54,999 (12GB/256GB) or ₹59,999 (16GB/512GB), with color choices of Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, or Luxe Grey.
You can grab it on Flipkart or Vivo's online store.