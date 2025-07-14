Vivo X200 FE debuts in India with powerful features Technology Jul 14, 2025

Vivo just dropped the X200 FE in India, adding another option to its popular lineup.

This phone packs a sharp 6.31-inch AMOLED display, runs on the speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, and offers up to 16GB RAM—so multitasking should be a breeze.

The huge 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging means less time plugged in and more time on the go.

Pre-orders are open now, and it officially hits stores July 23.