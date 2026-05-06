Vivo X300 Ultra debuts in India at ₹1.6L: Check features

Vivo has expanded its premium smartphone lineup in India with the launch of two new models: the Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE. The devices are aimed at different consumer segments, with the former focusing on professional-grade photography and top-end performance. The latter is a compact flagship smartphone offering similar features at a more affordable price point.

Device details Vivo X300 FE: Features and specifications The Vivo X300 FE sports a 6.31-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports both wired (90W) and wireless (40W) charging options. It comes in three color variants: Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive.

Camera specs X300 FE has a ZEISS-backed triple rear camera setup The Vivo X300 FE features a ZEISS-backed triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front of the phone houses a powerful 50MP selfie camera. Vivo has also introduced support for the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory with this model, allowing users to capture images at up to a 200mm-equivalent focal length.

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High-end features How is the Vivo X300 Ultra different? The Vivo X300 Ultra is all about advanced imaging and flagship hardware. It sports a 6.83-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and packs a slightly larger battery than its sibling at 6,600mAh with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

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Imaging prowess The flagship model features ZEISS Master Lenses The Vivo X300 Ultra comes with a ZEISS Master Lenses camera system. It includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a stabilized 200MP APO telephoto sensor. The phone supports external photography accessories such as telephoto extender lenses and an imaging grip with an in-built battery. For videos, it supports 4K at up to 120fps with Dolby Vision, autofocus tracking capabilities, and time-lapse recording modes.