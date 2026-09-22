Vivo flagship brings 17-stop dynamic range to smartphone cameras
What's the story
Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the X500 Pro Max, in China. The new device features a new Sony Lytia L910 image sensor with LOFIC technology for expanded dynamic range. The 50MP sensor offers an impressive "true 17 EV ultra-high dynamic range," surpassing Xiaomi's 16.5 stops on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The X500 Pro Max starts at $1,045 (CNY 6,999) in China.
Enhanced features
It packs an 8,000mAh battery
The X500 Pro Max also sports a 200MP telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom, the same as the one on the X300 Ultra.
The handset is powered by MediaTek's latest 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro platform, which offers significant efficiency gains.
It also features an impressive 8,000mAh battery that can last up to three days.
Video capabilities
It runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17
Vivo has also focused on video with the X500 Pro Max, bringing features from the X300 Ultra to its Pro models.
The phone can shoot 4K240 cinematic videos as well as 8K footage. It uses Vivo's custom V3 and VS1 imaging silicon for better image and video fidelity.
The device runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box.