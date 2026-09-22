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Home / News / Technology News / Vivo flagship brings 17-stop dynamic range to smartphone cameras
Vivo flagship brings 17-stop dynamic range to smartphone cameras
It has a 50MP telephoto lens

Vivo flagship brings 17-stop dynamic range to smartphone cameras

By Mudit Dube
Sep 22, 2026
02:06 pm
What's the story

Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the X500 Pro Max, in China. The new device features a new Sony Lytia L910 image sensor with LOFIC technology for expanded dynamic range. The 50MP sensor offers an impressive "true 17 EV ultra-high dynamic range," surpassing Xiaomi's 16.5 stops on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The X500 Pro Max starts at $1,045 (CNY 6,999) in China.

Enhanced features

It packs an 8,000mAh battery

The X500 Pro Max also sports a 200MP telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom, the same as the one on the X300 Ultra.

The handset is powered by MediaTek's latest 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro platform, which offers significant efficiency gains.

It also features an impressive 8,000mAh battery that can last up to three days.

Video capabilities

It runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17

Vivo has also focused on video with the X500 Pro Max, bringing features from the X300 Ultra to its Pro models.

The phone can shoot 4K240 cinematic videos as well as 8K footage. It uses Vivo's custom V3 and VS1 imaging silicon for better image and video fidelity.

The device runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box.

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