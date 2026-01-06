CES 2026: This smart toilet can tell if you're dehydrated

Vivoo, a company specializing in urinalysis, has unveiled its latest innovation at CES 2026 : the Smart Toilet. The device is an upgraded version of the original smart toilet announced in 2023. Unlike its predecessor that relied on a reactive testing strip, this new model uses optical sensors to monitor hydration levels. It attaches directly to your toilet bowl and conducts non-contact tests.

Functionality How does the Smart Toilet work? The Smart Toilet works by tracking the specific gravity of urine, a key indicator of hydration levels. A denser urine sample could indicate dehydration while a thinner one could mean over-hydration or more serious health issues like diabetes or renal failure. Users can trigger a reading via a smartphone app and receive data once the test is complete. The device's battery lasts for over 1,000 measurements before needing a recharge.

Competitive edge The device outlasts competitors Vivoo's Smart Toilet also has an edge over competitors like Withings. The company claims its product can last for 1,000 tests on a single charge, which is way more than what chemical cartridge-based tests offer in a month. Plus, its battery pack sits on the outside of the toilet bowl so users won't have to uninstall it regularly for recharging and cleaning purposes.