CES 2026: This smart toilet can tell if you're dehydrated
What's the story
Vivoo, a company specializing in urinalysis, has unveiled its latest innovation at CES 2026: the Smart Toilet. The device is an upgraded version of the original smart toilet announced in 2023. Unlike its predecessor that relied on a reactive testing strip, this new model uses optical sensors to monitor hydration levels. It attaches directly to your toilet bowl and conducts non-contact tests.
Functionality
How does the Smart Toilet work?
The Smart Toilet works by tracking the specific gravity of urine, a key indicator of hydration levels. A denser urine sample could indicate dehydration while a thinner one could mean over-hydration or more serious health issues like diabetes or renal failure. Users can trigger a reading via a smartphone app and receive data once the test is complete. The device's battery lasts for over 1,000 measurements before needing a recharge.
Competitive edge
The device outlasts competitors
Vivoo's Smart Toilet also has an edge over competitors like Withings. The company claims its product can last for 1,000 tests on a single charge, which is way more than what chemical cartridge-based tests offer in a month. Plus, its battery pack sits on the outside of the toilet bowl so users won't have to uninstall it regularly for recharging and cleaning purposes.
Purchase
Availability and pricing
Vivoo's Smart Toilet is available for pre-order at an introductory price of $99 (around ₹9,000) without any subscription fee. The first batch will be shipped in March, while a second batch with the same deal will be available in June. However, if you miss this opportunity, you'll have to wait until September 2026 when it goes on general sale at a higher price of $129 plus an additional monthly subscription fee of $6.