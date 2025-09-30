Vivo's OriginOS 6 beta is rolling out in India

How to install the beta version?

To join the beta, just head to System Update in your settings, tap the three-dot menu, and sign up for Version Trial - Closed Beta.

Vivo does warn there could be some bugs since it's a beta version—so back up your stuff before installing.

OriginOS 6 promises a smoother interface, more ways to customize your phone, and smarter AI features.

Plus, keep an eye out: the new Vivo X300 series is launching in China next month and might hit India soon too.