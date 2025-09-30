Vivo's OriginOS 6 beta is rolling out in India
Vivo is rolling out its new Android 16-based OriginOS 6 beta in India, moving on from Funtouch OS.
If you have a Vivo X200 Pro or iQOO 13, you can try it out starting September 29, 2025.
This is the first time OriginOS steps outside China, and there are indications that updates for older and mid-range phones may come soon.
How to install the beta version?
To join the beta, just head to System Update in your settings, tap the three-dot menu, and sign up for Version Trial - Closed Beta.
Vivo does warn there could be some bugs since it's a beta version—so back up your stuff before installing.
OriginOS 6 promises a smoother interface, more ways to customize your phone, and smarter AI features.
Plus, keep an eye out: the new Vivo X300 series is launching in China next month and might hit India soon too.