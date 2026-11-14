Voyager 1 to reach 1 light-day milestone, 1st human-made object
Voyager 1, NASA's legendary spacecraft launched in 1977, is set to become the first human-made object to travel one light-day from Earth, about 16 billion miles away.
Still going strong at nearly 61180km/h, it will officially cross this mark on Wednesday at 5:16am ET.
Voyager probes carry Golden Record
Voyager 1 and its twin have totally changed how we see our solar system, discovering new rings and moons around Jupiter and Saturn, and even Voyager 1 venturing into interstellar space back in 2012.
Both probes carry the Golden Record, a time capsule packed with music and messages from Earth for any aliens out there.
While some worry about sharing our location, it's a pretty wild way to say hello from humanity.
Voyager 2 is expected to reach this same milestone by November 2035.