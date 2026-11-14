Voyager 1 to reach 1 light-day milestone, 1st human-made object

Voyager 1 and its twin have totally changed how we see our solar system, discovering new rings and moons around Jupiter and Saturn, and even Voyager 1 venturing into interstellar space back in 2012.

Both probes carry the Golden Record, a time capsule packed with music and messages from Earth for any aliens out there.

While some worry about sharing our location, it's a pretty wild way to say hello from humanity.

Voyager 2 is expected to reach this same milestone by November 2035.