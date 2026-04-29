Voyager says inflatable lunar habitats could be operational in 2028
Technology
Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor said at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE that the first elements of a lunar base could be operational as early as 2028, using inflatable habitats that expand once they land.
Voyager teams with Max Space
Voyager's move is all about shifting from quick visits to actually living on the moon.
The company is teaming up with Max Space, whose CEO Saleem Miyan highlighted that building scalable infrastructure is key for long-term stays.
Voyager's vision lines up with NASA's latest push for a moon base and could get a boost from future US government funding.