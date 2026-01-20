Want to stay at a hotel on the Moon? Bookings are open (if you've got $1 million) Technology Jan 20, 2026

A California startup called GRU Space just opened reservations for what could be the world's first hotel on the Moon, aiming for a 2032 launch.

To even apply, you'll need to pay a $1,000 non-refundable fee. If picked, your deposit is either $250,000 or a cool $1 million (refundable after 30 days), and that's just part of an over-$10 million total price tag.

Only four guests can stay at once—and you'll have to clear some serious health and financial checks before packing your bags.