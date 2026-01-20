Want to stay at a hotel on the Moon? Bookings are open (if you've got $1 million)
A California startup called GRU Space just opened reservations for what could be the world's first hotel on the Moon, aiming for a 2032 launch.
To even apply, you'll need to pay a $1,000 non-refundable fee. If picked, your deposit is either $250,000 or a cool $1 million (refundable after 30 days), and that's just part of an over-$10 million total price tag.
Only four guests can stay at once—and you'll have to clear some serious health and financial checks before packing your bags.
What's this lunar hotel actually like?
The plan is wild: an inflatable module will be sent up in 2029 to test habitats and regolith-to-brick experiments, with placing an inflatable inside a lunar pit planned for a later mission.
Using lunar soil as bricks, it could grow big enough for up to 10 guests someday.
If you make it there, get ready for moonwalks, driving around in low gravity, and even golfing—no Earth sand traps in sight.
Meet the young mind behind it
GRU Space was founded by Skyler Chan—a 22-year-old UC Berkeley grad who's already worked on Tesla software and built NASA-backed tech that flew with Virgin Galactic.
He's teamed up with space veterans from NASA and beyond to try making this sci-fi dream real.