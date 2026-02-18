Waymo defends remote staff after lawmakers question safety

Lawmakers have asked for a review of using overseas teams

Waymo has about 70 agents in centers across Arizona, Michigan, and the Philippines.

The company emphasizes that its cars make their own decisions on the road—remote staff only step in with suggestions if needed.

Lawmakers have asked for a review of using overseas teams, but Waymo says US-based personnel in rare circumstances could prompt a stopped vehicle to move forward at 3.22km/h for a short distance to exit the travel lane, and that remote assistance personnel do not directly control, steer, or drive the vehicle; only the US-based Event Response Team could move a stopped vehicle.