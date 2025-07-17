Waymo vs Tesla: Who's winning Austin robotaxi race?
Waymo just made a big move in Austin, nearly tripling its robotaxi coverage from 37 to 90 square miles.
Now, more neighborhoods like Crestview and Windsor Park—and hangout spots like The Domain—are on the map.
This comes as Tesla's own robotaxi pilot is trying to catch up in the city.
Waymo's service is fully driverless; Tesla still has safety monitors
Waymo's cars drive themselves 24/7—no safety driver needed—and you can grab a ride through Uber with no waitlist.
Tesla's service is still supervised by a safety monitor, only runs from 6am to midnight, and has fewer cars on the road for now.
Both companies are under watch for safety and regulations as they expand.
Waymo leads in terms of autonomous miles driven
Waymo has racked up over 100 million fully autonomous miles across cities like LA and Phoenix, making it the clear leader so far.
Tesla wants to roll out its robotaxis in more places by year-end but hasn't matched Waymo's scale yet.
Good news: neither company has had major safety issues reported in Austin so far.