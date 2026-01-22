Waymo's self-driving robotaxis hit Miami streets
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, just launched its fully autonomous robotaxi service in Miami.
Starting January 22, 2026, you'll spot all-electric Jaguar I-PACEs cruising around town—no driver up front.
This follows Waymo's rollouts in cities like Phoenix, LA, San Francisco, and Austin.
Where you can ride (and what's next)
Right now, the service covers 60 square miles across hotspots like the Design District, Wynwood, Brickell, and Coral Gables—but skips South Beach and highways for now.
Waymo says it'll add highway routes later this year and plans to add rides to Miami International Airport.
Waymo plans to open access to the broader public at a later date.
Already rolling in other cities
Waymo isn't new to this game—they're introducing fully autonomous service in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando, and already provide over 150,000 trips per week across existing markets.
And yes: more cities are on their radar for future launches.