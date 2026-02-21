Weave Robotics's Isaac 0 can fold your laundry for $8,000
Weave Robotics just launched Isaac 0, a laundry-folding robot now open for pre-orders.
It handles t-shirts, pants, hoodies, sweaters, and towels—folding a load in about 30 to 90 minutes.
The tech blends autonomy with some remote human help for trickier items.
The robot can fold most of your everyday clothes
Isaac 0 fits on an 18" x 19" base and stands anywhere from 2'6" to 5'7."
It needs a standard power outlet (600W at 120V) and connects via WiFi or Ethernet.
Its flexible arms and neck give it the dexterity to fold most everyday clothes—just not big blankets or anything inside out.
You can also subscribe to the service
Pre-orders start with a $250 deposit in the Bay Area; the full price is $7,999 or you can subscribe for $450/month.
Setup takes just one afternoon.
Early buyers also get priority access to future mobile upgrades—so if you really hate folding laundry (and have the budget), this might be your new favorite gadget.