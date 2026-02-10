Webb finds sulfur in exoplanet atmosphere, revealing planet formation secrets Technology Feb 10, 2026

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope just detected a sulfur-bearing molecule (hydrogen sulfide) in the atmosphere of HR 8799 c, one of the giant exoplanets orbiting star HR 8799, about 133 light-years away, and found sulfur-bearing signatures that are likely present in some of the system's other inner giants.

The findings do not claim a first-ever detection of sulfur beyond the Solar System, and they back up the idea that these planets formed by building rocky cores before pulling in gas—kind of like how Jupiter did.