Webinar: AI can speed up diagnoses but doctors must decide
Technology
AI is making big moves in health care, but experts say doctors still need to be the final decision-makers.
At a recent webinar hosted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology with The Hindu, speakers agreed that while AI can help with things like faster diagnoses and reaching more patients, it should support, not replace, medical professionals.
Clinicians urged to oversee AI
Dr. R. Jayanthi highlighted that doctors should build up their AI skills and always double-check what the tech suggests, keeping critical thinking front and center.
Dr. K. Ganapathy added that empathy and responsibility belong to clinicians, not computers.
Experts also pointed out that while AI can help underserved areas get better care, accuracy and fairness need constant human oversight.