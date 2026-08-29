West Nile surge in California prompts Photon Matrix mosquito response
Technology
West Nile virus cases are up in California this year, hitting their highest point in five years with 30 reported infections and two deaths.
To fight back, a new AI-powered device called the Photon Matrix is stepping in. It targets mosquitoes but leaves other flying insects like butterflies alone.
Photon Matrix detects and zaps mosquitoes
The Photon Matrix uses lidar and radar to spot even tiny mosquitoes on the move, then quietly zaps them with AI-guided lasers: no chemicals needed.
With outdoor and indoor models priced at $1,088 and $988, it's a high-tech answer as rising temperatures fuel bigger mosquito populations and longer mosquito season.