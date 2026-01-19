What is ChatGPT Salute? Leak reveals OpenAI's next big feature
What's the story
OpenAI is said to be testing a major update for its ChatGPT web app. The upcoming version, spotted by AI researcher Tibor Blaho, includes a feature called "Salute." This innovative capability will allow users to create tasks with file uploads and keep track of their progress. The update is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.
Model preference
ChatGPT may soon optimize results for local businesses
The update also references to the "is model preferred" flag. This could mean that ChatGPT will soon be able to select a model specifically designed for local business, restaurant, and hotel results in business map widgets. The move would make the AI assistant more useful for users looking for localized information on these topics.
Security enhancement
New secure tunnel for MCP servers
Another major change in the upcoming update is support for a new secure tunnel for Managed Cloud Platform (MCP) servers. The reference states, "Secure Tunnel connects your internal MCP server to OpenAI via a customer-hosted tunnel client over outbound-only HTTPS, so no inbound firewall changes are needed." This enhancement would make it easier to connect with OpenAI's services while maintaining security protocols.
Feature expansion
Inline editable code and math blocks coming to ChatGPT
The update also includes inline editable code blocks and math blocks. These features are similar to the formatting block recently added by OpenAI, which is a mini editor toolbar that appears when you highlight text in ChatGPT's new rich-text areas. The addition of these capabilities would further enhance the user experience by providing more editing options directly within the chat interface.