What is ChatGPT Salute? Leak reveals OpenAI's next big feature

OpenAI is said to be testing a major update for its ChatGPT web app. The upcoming version, spotted by AI researcher Tibor Blaho, includes a feature called "Salute." This innovative capability will allow users to create tasks with file uploads and keep track of their progress. The update is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Model preference ChatGPT may soon optimize results for local businesses The update also references to the "is model preferred" flag. This could mean that ChatGPT will soon be able to select a model specifically designed for local business, restaurant, and hotel results in business map widgets. The move would make the AI assistant more useful for users looking for localized information on these topics.

Security enhancement New secure tunnel for MCP servers Another major change in the upcoming update is support for a new secure tunnel for Managed Cloud Platform (MCP) servers. The reference states, "Secure Tunnel connects your internal MCP server to OpenAI via a customer-hosted tunnel client over outbound-only HTTPS, so no inbound firewall changes are needed." This enhancement would make it easier to connect with OpenAI's services while maintaining security protocols.

