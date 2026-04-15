What's back button hijacking and why is Google targeting it?

Google has announced a new spam policy to combat "back button hijacking," a deceptive practice that disrupts user navigation. The policy will come into effect on June 15, 2026, marking a major step in the fight against manipulative browsing tactics. The move comes as part of Google's broader commitment to improving user experience and restoring trust in online content.

User experience Understanding back button hijacking Back button hijacking is a deceptive technique that interferes with normal browser behavior, redirecting users to pages they never intended to visit. This not only disrupts their browsing experience but also creates a mismatch between what users expect and what actually happens. Google considers such practices as "malicious practices," which lead to deceptive outcomes or compromise user satisfaction.

Policy enforcement Google's stance on deceptive practices By explicitly naming back button hijacking as a violation, Google is showing zero tolerance for tactics that manipulate browser functionality. This isn't a new stance for the tech giant. It has long discouraged deceptive techniques, especially those involving inserting misleading pages into browser history. However, the recent increase in such behavior has prompted the company to formalize its position and introduce clearer consequences.

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Compliance measures Website owners must act now With enforcement just months away, website owners are being urged to review their platforms carefully. Any scripts, tools, or configurations that interfere with browser navigation must be removed or disabled. This includes techniques that artificially insert or replace history entries to prevent users from exiting a site easily. Google also warns that back button hijacking may not always come from intentional design choices but could be introduced by third-party libraries or an advertising platform.

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