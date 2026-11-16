The iPhone 18 is likely to be powered by an A20 chip, built on a 2nm process for better performance and power efficiency.

The display is expected to be a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Island.

The main and ultra-wide cameras are likely to continue with both having 48MP sensors.

An Apple C2 modem is also expected for improved cellular connectivity while consuming less energy.