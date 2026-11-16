What to expect from Apple's iPhone 18
What's the story
Apple is likely to launch its standard iPhone 18 in spring 2027, according to industry reports. The company has adopted a staggered release strategy this year, which means the base model will be unveiled separately from the Pro models. The launch window for the standard iPhone 18 is said to be between February and April, with March being the most likely month. The device will reportedly debut alongside the iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air.
Pricing details
iPhone 18 to start at ₹99,900 in India
The standard iPhone 18 is expected to start at ₹99,900 in India. The base model will reportedly be available in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB.
However, a high-capacity 1TB option isn't likely to be offered for the standard model as it is expected to remain exclusive to the Pro lineup.
Tech specs
A20 chip and Apple C2 modem expected
The iPhone 18 is likely to be powered by an A20 chip, built on a 2nm process for better performance and power efficiency.
The display is expected to be a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Island.
The main and ultra-wide cameras are likely to continue with both having 48MP sensors.
An Apple C2 modem is also expected for improved cellular connectivity while consuming less energy.