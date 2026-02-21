OpenAI's 1st hardware product could be an AI-powered smart speaker

The upcoming smart speaker from OpenAI will also come with a Face ID-like facial recognition system. This would allow users to make purchases using the device, adding another layer of convenience and security. The move is in line with other tech giants like Apple , who are also exploring AI-powered gadgets such as smart glasses and an AI pendant.

Development

OpenAI is also working on smart glasses and lamp

OpenAI acquired Jony Ive's hardware company last May for nearly $6.5 billion. Since then, details about their hardware products have slowly emerged. The first device is not expected to be a wearable and won't be available to customers until at least March 2027. Along with the smart speaker, OpenAI is also said to be working on smart glasses and a smart lamp, although these projects are still in early stages of development.