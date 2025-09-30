WhatsApp adds AI backgrounds, live photos; India's Arattai gains popularity

Arattai tops App Store

Arattai, made by Zoho, has shot to the top of India's App Store thanks to handy tools like a built-in meeting section and a "Till I reach" location-sharing feature that auto-stops when you arrive.

But heads up: it doesn't offer end-to-end encryption yet, so privacy might be an issue.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also making group chats easier by letting you search for group chats by contact name.