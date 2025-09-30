WhatsApp adds AI backgrounds, live photos; India's Arattai gains popularity
WhatsApp just dropped some new features in India, like Meta AI-generated themes and AI backgrounds for video calls and for photos or videos taken in chats.
These updates let you personalize your chats even more, plus Android users can now share live photos and scan documents right in the app.
Arattai, a homegrown messaging app, is suddenly trending big among Indian users.
Arattai tops App Store
Arattai, made by Zoho, has shot to the top of India's App Store thanks to handy tools like a built-in meeting section and a "Till I reach" location-sharing feature that auto-stops when you arrive.
But heads up: it doesn't offer end-to-end encryption yet, so privacy might be an issue.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also making group chats easier by letting you search for group chats by contact name.