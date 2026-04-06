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WhatsApp now makes your calls clearer in noisy environments
The feature is currently limited to beta users

WhatsApp now makes your calls clearer in noisy environments

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 06, 2026
01:30 pm
What's the story

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that could revolutionize the way we communicate over voice and video calls. The latest beta update for Android, version 2.26.14.1, brings an option for noise cancellation during calls. The feature automatically filters out background noise, making the conversations clearer and more natural. It works in real-time, so you can focus on the conversation without being distracted by ambient sounds like traffic or wind.

Feature details

How it enhances your call experience

The noise cancellation feature is designed to detect and filter out ambient noise while preserving the speaker's voice. This makes conversations clearer and easier to understand, even in noisy environments where talking may be difficult. The technology works without requiring complicated adjustments from users, thereby improving the overall call experience.

User control

Users can now disable it if needed

The latest update also gives users control over the noise cancellation feature. It is usually enabled by default, meaning that once you start a new call, WhatsApp automatically activates it for both voice and video calls. However, if you want to disable it at any time, you can do so from the calling menu in the app settings.

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Practical use

Making calls in noisy environments easier

The noise cancellation feature is especially useful for those who often find themselves making calls in noisy environments. For instance, a person working from a busy cafe can have a conversation without the clatter of dishes interfering. Even outdoor calls during walks in parks become much easier to follow. This way, you get a more consistent and improved calling experience across both voice and video calls on WhatsApp.

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