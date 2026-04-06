WhatsApp now makes your calls clearer in noisy environments

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that could revolutionize the way we communicate over voice and video calls. The latest beta update for Android , version 2.26.14.1, brings an option for noise cancellation during calls. The feature automatically filters out background noise, making the conversations clearer and more natural. It works in real-time, so you can focus on the conversation without being distracted by ambient sounds like traffic or wind.

Feature details How it enhances your call experience The noise cancellation feature is designed to detect and filter out ambient noise while preserving the speaker's voice. This makes conversations clearer and easier to understand, even in noisy environments where talking may be difficult. The technology works without requiring complicated adjustments from users, thereby improving the overall call experience.

User control Users can now disable it if needed The latest update also gives users control over the noise cancellation feature. It is usually enabled by default, meaning that once you start a new call, WhatsApp automatically activates it for both voice and video calls. However, if you want to disable it at any time, you can do so from the calling menu in the app settings.

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