WhatsApp adds support for multiple accounts on iPhone

Other updates include chat history transfer, sticker suggestions

Clearing space is simpler now with a new tool that helps you find and delete big files without losing your chats.

Moving your chat history from iOS to Android is also much smoother.

Plus, WhatsApp is adding emoji-based sticker suggestions and some cool Meta AI features for editing photos or getting reply ideas, though these AI perks will roll out gradually.

All in all, it's about making things faster and more fun to use!