Why WhatsApp is asking Indian users their date of birth
What's the story
WhatsApp has started asking some Indian users for their date of birth, according to reports. The move has sparked speculation about possible age verification measures in India's digital landscape. Screenshots shared on social media show the prompt linking the request to "upcoming Indian government rules." However, neither WhatsApp nor the Indian government has confirmed any policy mandating such measures.
Prompt details
A test, a routine account update, or a compliance measure?
The prompt in question has drawn attention due to its reference to the future government requirements.
However, without an official statement from either WhatsApp or the Indian government, it is hard to tell if this is a limited test, a routine account update, or something related to broader compliance efforts.
Global standards
WhatsApp's global age verification practices
Notably, WhatsApp already collects age-related information in some cases globally.
The company says on its support pages that users may be asked to provide or confirm their age during registration or while accessing certain services.
This data helps the company meet legal obligations in different countries and tailor features for users in appropriate age groups.
Feature influence
How age impacts user experience on WhatsApp
WhatsApp says age data can also affect access to certain Meta AI experiences offered through the platform.
It can also influence advertising shown in Status and Channels where those products are supported.
Beyond feature eligibility, the company says age information plays a role in enforcing its terms of service, responding to legal requests, improving customer support, and strengthening safety, security, and privacy protections.
Account management
User age not visible to contacts
WhatsApp also clarifies that a user's age is not visible to their contacts or other people using the service.
Once an account holder turns 18, or reaches the legal age of majority in their country, the account is generally treated as an adult account with access to all eligible features of the platform.
This means asking users for their age isn't an unusual practice.
Regulatory trends
Similar moves in other countries
The reports of WhatsApp's new prompt have drawn comparisons with countries like Australia and the UK, which have tightened rules around children's use of digital platforms.
If India were to adopt a similar framework in the future, other messaging and social media platforms could also be expected to introduce stronger age-verification mechanisms.
However, as of now, there is no evidence that such a policy has been formally proposed or approved.