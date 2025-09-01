Next Article
WhatsApp beta adds disappearing messages option for 1 hour
WhatsApp is testing a new option that lets your messages disappear after just one hour—much shorter than the current choices of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.
Spotted in the latest Android beta, this feature could give you more control over your chats and privacy, especially if you want things to vanish quickly.
Feature currently in testing phase
Right now, the one-hour disappearing message feature is only being tested and isn't available to all users.
This update is framed as a privacy tool to help people manage privacy better in real-time conversations.
If it rolls out widely, it could potentially make WhatsApp even more appealing for anyone who values quick and private messaging.