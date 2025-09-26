WhatsApp to let users control who can reshare their status

Feature details

'Allow sharing' option added next to 'Who can view'

The new feature was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.27.5, which is marked as a compatible update. A new "Allow Sharing" option has been added next to the status viewing options in this beta version of the app. By toggling this switch on, users can allow others who view their status updates to reshare them as well. They can choose to exclude specific contacts from viewing their statuses or limit it to a select few.