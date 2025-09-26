WhatsApp to let users control who can reshare their status
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will give users more control over their status updates. The feature, which was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, will allow users to choose who can reshare their status updates. The option would be available once the feature is enabled in the app's settings.
Feature details
'Allow sharing' option added next to 'Who can view'
The new feature was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.27.5, which is marked as a compatible update. A new "Allow Sharing" option has been added next to the status viewing options in this beta version of the app. By toggling this switch on, users can allow others who view their status updates to reshare them as well. They can choose to exclude specific contacts from viewing their statuses or limit it to a select few.
Content labeling
Reshared content will be labeled at the top
To avoid confusion, reshared content will be labeled at the top of the screen. While original authors are notified when their status updates are reshared by others, recipients won't see any personal information about the user who originally shared that particular update. This feature is currently in development and available only to beta testers registered through the Google Play Beta program.