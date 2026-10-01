WhatsApp Business messages get costlier in India from today

The new pricing structure also includes charges for certain "utility" messages like order confirmations and delivery updates.

These will be chargeable even within a 24-hour customer support window that starts when a customer messages the business.

Authentication messages will now cost ₹0.115 per delivered message in India. The marketing message rate is ₹0.8631 per delivered message, according to Meta's published prices,

Until September 30, these service messages were free of charge under Meta's previous policy.