WhatsApp deploys AI to block 'digital arrest' scams targeting seniors
WhatsApp is rolling out AI tools to crack down on "digital arrest" scams, where scammers pretend to be police and scare people (especially senior citizens) into sending them money.
Using tech like logo detection and media matching, WhatsApp aims to quickly spot and remove these fake accounts.
This push is part of a bigger anti-cybercrime effort with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
India plans biometric SIM verification
To catch scams faster, WhatsApp is working with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and boosting its AI systems to flag impersonators and warn users.
Looking ahead, India plans to roll out biometric SIM verification and a nationwide SIM tracking system before December 2026, while telecom companies are being urged to tighten up identity checks for better security all around.