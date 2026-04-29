WhatsApp deploys AI to block 'digital arrest' scams targeting seniors Technology Apr 29, 2026

WhatsApp is rolling out AI tools to crack down on "digital arrest" scams, where scammers pretend to be police and scare people (especially senior citizens) into sending them money.

Using tech like logo detection and media matching, WhatsApp aims to quickly spot and remove these fake accounts.

This push is part of a bigger anti-cybercrime effort with the Ministry of Home Affairs.