WhatsApp testing new Apple Watch app for wrist-based messaging

WhatsApp has started testing a dedicated app for the Apple Watch, allowing users to stay connected on the go. The new app, available through the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS , lets Apple Watch owners chat and reply directly from their wrist. However, unlike its Wear OS counterpart, this initial version works as a companion app and requires an iPhone connection for messaging.

Improved interaction A more direct way to interact with WhatsApp The new companion app offers a more direct way to interact with WhatsApp. Users can now view conversations, send quick replies, react with emojis, and check media without waiting for a phone notification. This is a major improvement from the previous basic notification mirroring that offered limited interaction on Apple Watch.

User guide How to connect the app to your iPhone To use the new app, users just have to ensure their Apple Watch is paired with their iPhone. The linking process is automatic and no QR code is required. An indicator on the watch screen shows connection status, including when syncing or losing connection with iPhone. Once connected, users can browse their chat list and keep up with recent conversations directly from their wrist.