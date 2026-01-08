LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for group chats
Summarize
WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for group chats
The updates are aimed at large groups

WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for group chats

By Akash Pandey
Jan 08, 2026
09:35 am
What's the story

WhatsApp has announced a major update for its group chat feature, introducing three new capabilities: Member Tags, Text Stickers, and Event Reminders. The updates are aimed at enhancing user experience in large groups of up to 1,024 members. The new features were detailed in a blog post by the company.

Feature breakdown

Understanding the new features

The Member Tags feature allows users to assign custom labels such as "Anna's Dad" or "Goalkeeper," making it easier to identify members in a large group. The Text Stickers tool, on the other hand, lets you convert any word into a sticker without sending it first. This is particularly useful for creating personalized sticker packs on the go.

Planning made easy

Enhanced event planning with WhatsApp

The third new feature, Event Reminders, lets you send early reminders directly from the chat when setting up an event. This way, no one misses out on important parties or calls. The updates come alongside other recent enhancements like sharing large files (up to 2GB), HD media sharing, screen sharing capabilities, speaker spotlight, and voice chats with emoji reactions.

Update distribution

Gradual rollout and privacy assurance

The new features are being rolled out gradually across iOS, Android, and desktop platforms. All these updates come with the guarantee of end-to-end encryption for user privacy. With billions of messages exchanged every day, WhatsApp is committed to keeping its groups connected and organized while ensuring the security of their conversations.