WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for group chats

WhatsApp has announced a major update for its group chat feature, introducing three new capabilities: Member Tags, Text Stickers, and Event Reminders. The updates are aimed at enhancing user experience in large groups of up to 1,024 members. The new features were detailed in a blog post by the company.

Feature breakdown Understanding the new features The Member Tags feature allows users to assign custom labels such as "Anna's Dad" or "Goalkeeper," making it easier to identify members in a large group. The Text Stickers tool, on the other hand, lets you convert any word into a sticker without sending it first. This is particularly useful for creating personalized sticker packs on the go.

Planning made easy Enhanced event planning with WhatsApp The third new feature, Event Reminders, lets you send early reminders directly from the chat when setting up an event. This way, no one misses out on important parties or calls. The updates come alongside other recent enhancements like sharing large files (up to 2GB), HD media sharing, screen sharing capabilities, speaker spotlight, and voice chats with emoji reactions.