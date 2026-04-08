You can now chat on WhatsApp without sharing phone numbers

WhatsApp has started rolling out usernames, a feature that lets users connect without sharing their phone numbers. The update is being released in phases to ensure smooth operation and enhance privacy for all. The company has been working on this feature for years, perfecting it to work with existing tools while keeping security intact.

Feature details How to check if you have the new feature To check if you have access to this feature, head over to your profile settings in the app. If it's available for your account, there will be a dedicated option to create a username. The process is simple and intuitive, guiding users through each step. Once selected, the username gets associated with your account and can be shared instead of your phone number. This adds an extra layer of privacy while connecting with others without revealing personal contact information.

Restrictions imposed Things to remember while creating a username WhatsApp has set strict guidelines for creating usernames. They must have at least one letter and can only include lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. Usernames should be between three to 35 characters long. To avoid confusion, they can't start with "www." or end with domain-like extensions such as .com or .net. Another key requirement is availability across Meta platforms, Instagram and Facebook.

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