You can soon view paid content on WhatsApp channels

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Channel subscriptions," which will let users subscribe to their favorite channels for exclusive content. The feature is still under development and isn't available for beta testing yet. It aims to help channel creators monetize their content and expand their audience by providing a paid subscription model.

Monetization potential How many subscribers a channel has will be visible The upcoming feature will allow channel owners to set up a paid system for their channels, giving them the opportunity to build a business around their content. WhatsApp is currently working on refining this feature and making it more transparent by showing how many subscribers a channel has. This way, users can gage the popularity of paid channels before deciding to subscribe.

Subscription details Creators can set up subscriptions easily Channel creators will be able to set up subscriptions easily in a future update. They can choose how much to charge users for exclusive content. Even though the users will find exclusive content in the same channel, they can be easily separated through a filter. This way, users can browse and enjoy both free and exclusive posts without any confusion.

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