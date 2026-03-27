WhatsApp finally brings multiple accounts to iPhone
What's the story
WhatsApp has announced a major update for its iPhone app, introducing multi-account support and a host of other features. The new functionality lets users manage personal and work-related chats on the same device. The update also brings smarter storage controls, seamless chat history transfer between Android and iOS devices, sticker suggestions based on emoji use, and Meta AI tools for quick photo edits and smart reply suggestions.
Feature enhancements
New storage tool and chat history transfer
The latest update from WhatsApp also includes a new tool for clearing space by finding and deleting large media files without losing important messages. The chat history transfer process between iOS and Android devices has also been simplified, allowing users to move their entire chat history including messages, photos, and videos directly from one device to another.
AI integration
Meta AI tools for photo edits and replies
The update also brings Meta AI tools for quick photo edits and smart reply suggestions. Users can now edit photos directly within chats using these tools, which include options to remove objects, change backgrounds, and apply styles before sending images. The Writing Help feature can generate suggested responses based on chat context while keeping conversations private.
Feature rollout
New features are being rolled out globally in phases
WhatsApp has confirmed that these new features are being rolled out globally in phases. The company said they will be available to all users over the coming weeks. The update is aimed at simplifying chat management, storage control, and cross-device usability for a better user experience on WhatsApp's iPhone app.