WhatsApp finally brings multiple accounts to iPhone

WhatsApp has announced a major update for its iPhone app, introducing multi-account support and a host of other features. The new functionality lets users manage personal and work-related chats on the same device. The update also brings smarter storage controls, seamless chat history transfer between Android and iOS devices, sticker suggestions based on emoji use, and Meta AI tools for quick photo edits and smart reply suggestions.

Feature enhancements New storage tool and chat history transfer The latest update from WhatsApp also includes a new tool for clearing space by finding and deleting large media files without losing important messages. The chat history transfer process between iOS and Android devices has also been simplified, allowing users to move their entire chat history including messages, photos, and videos directly from one device to another.

AI integration Meta AI tools for photo edits and replies The update also brings Meta AI tools for quick photo edits and smart reply suggestions. Users can now edit photos directly within chats using these tools, which include options to remove objects, change backgrounds, and apply styles before sending images. The Writing Help feature can generate suggested responses based on chat context while keeping conversations private.

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