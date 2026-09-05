WhatsApp may soon let you chat with other AI agents
What's the story
WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that would allow users to connect third-party artificial intelligence (AI) agents and bots directly into the messaging app. The capability is likely to give each connected agent its own chat, letting users interact with these services without leaving the app. Currently, it is only available for select Android users as part of a beta test.
Feature details
How to access the new 'Agents' section
The feature was spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.35.3.
The report noted that a new "Agents" section in the app settings could let users add and configure compatible services.
Users may even be able to name and set a profile picture for each agent, with WhatsApp supporting up to five agents per account.
Connection procedure
Linking an agent to a WhatsApp chat
WhatsApp is likely to generate an API key after users configure an agent.
They would then have to enter the key into the service hosting the agent to link it with a WhatsApp chat.
The linking process could differ between services, and users may get an option to generate a new key for resetting a connection.
User control
Managing your connected agents
Once linked, the agent would work in its own WhatsApp conversation. The service wouldn't have access to the user's other chats, contacts, or media.
Users could manage their connected agents through the app settings, including changing their names or profile pictures.
Removing an agent would disconnect it from the chat but keep the existing conversation history intact.
Encryption status
Chats won't be end-to-end encrypted
Chats with third-party agents won't be protected by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption.
Messages sent to an agent would go through a Meta service on behalf of the agent's developer, giving them access as part of their service.
However, personal chats and calls between WhatsApp users would continue to use end-to-end encryption.