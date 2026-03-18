WhatsApp now available on Garmin smartwatches
What's the story
WhatsApp has launched a dedicated app for select Garmin smartwatches. The new feature will let users read and reply to messages directly from their wrist, without having to take out their smartphones. The app is now available for download through the Garmin Connect IQ Store and works with compatible models across Garmin's fenix, Forerunner, Venu, and Vivoactive product lines.
Features
Users can reply to messages using built-in keyboard
The new WhatsApp app for Garmin smartwatches offers a range of features. Users can view recent messages and conversations on their watch screen, reply directly using the built-in keyboard, and even send emojis and reactions from the watch interface. The app displays up to 10 recent messages in a conversation thread for more context on the smartwatch display.
Call features
App also supports call management
The WhatsApp app for Garmin smartwatches also supports call management. It shows incoming WhatsApp calls on the smartwatch and lets users decline them directly from their wrist. This way, you can manage your calls without having to reach out for your smartphone. The company has also confirmed that conversations on the smartwatch will remain protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and security of all communications.
Compatibility
How to use WhatsApp on Garmin smartwatches
To use the new WhatsApp app on a Garmin smartwatch, it must be paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone that already has the WhatsApp mobile application installed. This is currently the first third-party messaging application available on Garmin smartwatches, thanks to the integration enabled through Garmin's Connect IQ developer platform.