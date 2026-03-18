WhatsApp now available on Garmin smartwatches

WhatsApp has launched a dedicated app for select Garmin smartwatches. The new feature will let users read and reply to messages directly from their wrist, without having to take out their smartphones. The app is now available for download through the Garmin Connect IQ Store and works with compatible models across Garmin's fenix, Forerunner, Venu, and Vivoactive product lines.

Features Users can reply to messages using built-in keyboard The new WhatsApp app for Garmin smartwatches offers a range of features. Users can view recent messages and conversations on their watch screen, reply directly using the built-in keyboard, and even send emojis and reactions from the watch interface. The app displays up to 10 recent messages in a conversation thread for more context on the smartwatch display.

Call features App also supports call management The WhatsApp app for Garmin smartwatches also supports call management. It shows incoming WhatsApp calls on the smartwatch and lets users decline them directly from their wrist. This way, you can manage your calls without having to reach out for your smartphone. The company has also confirmed that conversations on the smartwatch will remain protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and security of all communications.

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