WhatsApp now warns you before screen sharing with strangers
Meta just dropped a handy update on WhatsApp: now, if you try to share your screen during a video call with someone you don't know, you'll get a heads-up warning.
This is all about stopping scams where people pretend to be bank staff or tech support to trick you into revealing stuff like bank info and OTPs.
The app now reminds you to only share your screen with people you trust and highlights the risks of showing personal details.
Scammers usually message pretending they're from your bank or helpdesk
Scammers usually message pretending they're from your bank or a helpdesk, making things sound urgent so you'll start sharing your screen or install remote access apps.
If they get in, they can see OTPs and other sensitive information as you enter them—making it easy for them to steal money or hijack your accounts.
In some cases, if passwords are visible on the screen, scammers can capture those as well.
Victims often lose access not just to their cash but also social media profiles.
Meta is also boosting Messenger with AI
Beyond WhatsApp, Meta is also boosting Messenger with AI that spots sketchy messages from strangers and warns users before things go south.
You'll even get an option to block suspicious contacts right away.
It's all part of Meta's plan this year (2025) to make its messaging platforms safer by keeping users more alert and in control.