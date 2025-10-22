WhatsApp now warns you before screen sharing with strangers

Scammers usually message pretending they're from your bank or helpdesk

Scammers usually message pretending they're from your bank or a helpdesk, making things sound urgent so you'll start sharing your screen or install remote access apps.

If they get in, they can see OTPs and other sensitive information as you enter them—making it easy for them to steal money or hijack your accounts.

In some cases, if passwords are visible on the screen, scammers can capture those as well.

Victims often lose access not just to their cash but also social media profiles.