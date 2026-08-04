WhatsApp outage leaves thousands unable to send photos, videos

The issues with WhatsApp's multimedia sharing feature were not limited to a specific region. Users from different countries reported similar problems, indicating a widespread disruption.

Some users could receive messages but couldn't send media, while others found that stickers and GIFs had also stopped working.

One user summed up the situation by saying, "Guess multimedia is affected," as others noted photos would show in chats but fail to upload with a "retry" message appearing later on.